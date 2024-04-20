AP SSC Results 2024 Date and Time: BSEAP to release 10th scores on April 22 at 11 AM, check latest updates here

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will be declaring the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2024 on April 22 (Monday) at 11 AM. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official website of results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Results 2024: 10th scores releasing on April 22 (Monday) at 11 am on results.bse.ap.gov.in. (HT file image)

As per a latest notice issued by the board, authorities from the BSEAP will be declaring the results at a press conference to be held in Vijayawada. They will also share the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

When declared, the following steps can be used to check AP SSC Results 2024:

Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in or results.bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the BSEAP Class 10th examination was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The examination began with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory.

The SSC exam was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.