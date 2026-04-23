Assam HS Result 2026 Date: AHSEC Class 12 results releasing on April 28

The AHSEC Class 12 result date was announced by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X account. The tweet reads, “Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam.”

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced Assam HS Result 2026 Date. The AHSEC Class 12 results will be declared on April 28, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam HS Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AHSEC.