Assam HSLC Maths Paper: Full marks will be awarded if questions were out-of-syllabus, says Education Minister

Assam education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu has assured to award full marks to each student if the allegations of out-of-syllabus questions in the class-10 final examination are proven to be true. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has assured that if allegations of out-of-syllabus questions in the HSLC or Matric Mathematics paper examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) turn out to be true, all students will be awarded full marks for those.(Posted on X by @ranojpeguassam)

Students in some parts of the state on Friday alleged some of the questions in mathematics paper were out-of-syllabus and they may lose at least 25 out of 100 marks without their faults.

This raised a concern and many other students later claimed that they faced the same during the examination.

Addressing the media on this issue, Pegu said that a departmental probe has been launched, and the final decision will be taken once they get the report.

"The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has been directed to examine the matter. If the allegations are true, each of the students will get these 25 marks," he said.

The class-10 final examination, also known as High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in Assam. The examination started on February 16, where a total of 4,25,965 students from across the state are sitting.

On the first day of the examination, a case of question paper leak was reported from Cachar district.

The question paper of the 'General English' subject was found circulating on WhatsApp a few minutes after the examination started. According to some media reports, it was leaked from Cachar's Nenamiya School.

A team of police and other officials reached the spot. Four persons, including a teacher, were detained by the police in this connection.

However, the education minister denied the allegations. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "The reports of HSLC examination question paper leak in Cachar District are fake. Authorities are currently probing the origins of this false news and will enforce legal measures accordingly."