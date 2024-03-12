 Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Here’s what we know about expected date - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2024 Date: BSEB Inter results expected in March-end, Matric a week later

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2024 Date: BSEB Inter results expected in March-end, Matric a week later

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 12, 2024 04:17 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2024: An official confirmation on the exact date and time of results is awaited, and the board will share it on social media.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce results of the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination by the end of this month, and Class 10th or Matric exam results a week after that, a source familiar with the developments at the board told Hindustan Times. BSEB Bihar board Inter results 2024 live updates

Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An official confirmation on the exact date and time of Bihar 10th and 12th results is awaited, and the board will share it on its official social media pages.



Answer keys for objective-type questions asked in Bihar Board Matric and Inter exams have been released. For Class 12th, the objection window has been closed while it is open for Class 10th.

Online scorecards of both exams will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to use the roll code and roll number to check it.

Every year, BSEB organises press conferences to announce these results, in which names of state toppers, pass percentage, gender-wise performance in the exams and other key information such as the process of re-evaluation, compartment exam are shared.

The board also goes through a verification of toppers, to ensure their authenticity.

Once toppers' verification is done and the results are compiled, the date and time will be announced on Facebook and X.

Last year, Inter exams ended on February 11 and results were declared on March 21.

How to check BSEB Bihar board 10th, 12th result 2024

Once the result press conference is over, candidates can check their marks by following these steps:

  1. First, go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Now, open the Matric (Class 10th) or Inter (Class 12th) result link.
  3. Enter your roll code and roll number.
  4. Check your subject-wise marks and download the page.

