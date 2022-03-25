Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Live: Latest Updates on BSEB Matric result
Bihar School Examination Board will release BSEB Bihar 10th Result 2022 anytime soon. The result date and time has not been officially announced by the Board yet, but it is expected that the result will be declared soon. The Class 10 or Matric result can be checked by candidates on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in once its released.
The Class 10 examination in the state was conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. This year around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination. The exam was conducted in two shifts, the first from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and the second from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.
The Board has released the answer key for Class 10 examination on March 8, 2022. The last date to raise objections was till March 11, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 25, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2022: Answer key released on March 8
The Class 10 or matric exam answer key was released for the objective questions, which account for half of the exam on March 8, 2022. The window to challenge the BSEB Matric or Class 10 exam answer key 2022 closed at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
-
Mar 25, 2022 01:49 PM IST
BSEB Class 10 Result: 17 lakh students waiting for result
Around 17 lakh students have registered to take the Class 10 board exams this year in the state. All these candidates are waiting for their results.
-
Mar 25, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Bihar Board Result: How to check matric result
Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 link available on the home page
Enter the roll number and registration number
Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Mar 25, 2022 01:38 PM IST
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Dates
Bihar Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 17 to February 24, 2022. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.
-
Mar 25, 2022 01:28 PM IST
BSEB Class 10 Result: To be declared soon
The Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations soon. However, the date and time has not been announced yet.
Punjab Board date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams released at pseb.ac.in
- The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the term 2 Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheets.
UP Board Exams 2022: CCTV cameras installed at centres to curb cheating
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: HS, Inter exam begins today in 8373 exam centres
Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC 10th, 12th exam begins tomorrow, guidelines here
UP Board Exam 2022 begins on March 24, check 10th, 12th exam time table
Private school body urges CBSE to reduce weightage of Term 1 examination
BSEH Admit Card 2022: HOS, Class 10, 12 hall ticket released, download link here
ISC Exam 2022: CISCE releases revised time table for Type 3 and 4 candidates
BSEB Bihar board Inter results 2022: Apply for scrutiny from March 23
- To apply for Bihar board (BSEB) Class 12th or Inter result scrutiny, students can login to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com between March 23 and 30.
CUET 2022: Board exam score must; Students can apply for more than 1 university
- CUET 2022 syllabus will be based on class 12 subjects, Minister of State for Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar said on Monday.
BSEB 10th result 2022 Live: Bihar board Matric results awaited, students anxious
GSEB HSC hall ticket 2022: Gujarat class 10th admit card out; Here’s direct link
- Gujarat GSEB HSC hall ticket 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released hall tickets or admit cards for May 2022 SSC (class 10) final exams on gseb.org.
HBSE class 10th and 12th date sheet revised, check details here
- Board of School Education, Haryana has revised the date sheet for secondary and senior secondary.
CBSE Class 12 term 1 results out; Know how to raise objections
- CBSE term 1 Class 12 result 2021-22: CBSE term 1 results have been sent directly to schools and it is not available on cbseresults.nic.in.