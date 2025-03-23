Bihar board 12th result 2025: When did BSEB announce Inter results previously? A look at last 2 years’ trends

When will the Bihar School Examination Board declare the Class 12th or Intermediate results? This is perhaps what every student who appeared in the Class 12 board examinations is wondering. BSEB Inter Results 2025 live updates Bihar board 12th result 2025: Check past trends of BSEB Class 12 Results. (Santosh Kumar)

The BSEB is expected to notify the official date and time for the declaration of the result soon. Once the confirmation is made, students can breathe a sigh of relief.

The board may hold a press conference to announce the Bihar board 12th result. During the PC, the board will share details like toppers' names, pass percentage, number of students who registered, appeared and passed the exam, details about the compartment exam, etc.

The BSEB will then activate the Inter result link official websites results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Now, what do past trends say about result date?

If we look at previous years, the board usually announces the Inter result in March. Following is a two year trend of result declaration dates:

Year 2024: Results announced on March 23.

Year 2023: Results announced on March 21.

Meanwhile, apart from the official websites, students can check the BSEB 12th result on the HT Portal too. They can pre-register on the HT portal to receive update on their phones when the result is announced.

Notably, the BSEB conducted the Bihar board Class 12 or Intermediate examinations for 12.92 lakh students from February 1 to 15, 2025.

The theory papers were held in two shifts. The first shift started at 9:30 am, and the second one started at 2 pm. Students were given fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool-off time.

The exam was conducted at 1677 exam centres across the state.

BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: How to check Bihar Intermediate results when out

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the the Intermediate or Class 12th result link. Enter the required credentials to login and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download your result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of BSEB for regular updates.