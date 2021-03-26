Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2021: Check BSEB Inter Result for Science here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has declared Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2021 on Friday, March 26, 2021. Students who have appeared for the examination in Science stream now can check their result on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Sonali Kumari emerged as Science topper with 471 marks. The overall pass percentage of Science stream is 76.28 percent.

The Board has also declared result of Commerce and Arts stream as well. This year 13.65 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examination this year out of which, 6,46,540 candidates are girls, and 7,03,693 are boys. Click here to check result on HT Portal

Bihar Board 12th Science Result 2021: How to check

Students who have appeared for the Class 12 exam in Science stream can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• Click on Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the roll number and other details.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Follow Bihar Board class 12 result 2021 live updates here

In 2020, the Bihar Board Class 12 Result was declared on March 24. The overall pass percentage of Science stream was 77.39 percent. A total of 3,91, 199 students appeared for the examination in Science stream out of which 2, 24, 971 candidates passed the exam in first division, 1,62,471 in second division and 3,601 in third division.

