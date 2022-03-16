Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 Date & Time: BSEB Inter result releasing today

Bihar School Examination Board has officially disclosed Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022 Date & Time. The Class 12 result will be announced on March 16, 2022 at 3 pm. The result when declared can be checked through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Class 12 or Inter result will be declared by State Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at 3 pm today. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore and Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary will also be present on this occasion. The toppers name will also be announced along with the result. Latest Updates: Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live updates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: How to check Inter result on HT Portal

This year around 13.5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 12 examination. The intermediate examination was conducted from February 1 to February 14, 2022 for all streams- Arts, Commerce and Science. The practical exams for Class 12 was held from January 10 to January 20, 2022 in the state.

The answer key was released by the Board for Class 12 examination on March 3 and last date to raise objections against the answer key was done till March 6, 2022. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.