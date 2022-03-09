Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar Board Matric answer key 2022 out: Link to check 10th key & raise objection
  • Bihar Board Matric answer key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB class 10 board exams 2022.
Bihar Board Matric answer key 2022 out: Students who have appeared in the BSEB matric or 10th exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.( biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 12:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Bihar Board Matric answer key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer key for the BSEB class 10 board exams 2022. The Class 10 or matric exam answer key has been released for the objective questions, which constitutes 50% of the exam.

Students who have appeared in the BSEB matric or 10th exams 2022 can check and download the answer key by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

If a candidate wants to raise objections against the answer key, he can do so by visiting biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com till 5pm on March 11, 2022. Any objection raised after this date and time will not be considered.

The BSEB class 10th exams was held from February 17 to February 24, 2022, 2022.

How to raise objections against BSEB class 10 answer key 2022:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com

Click on the link to check and challenge BSEB class 10th answer key 2022

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEB class 10th answer key 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Raise objections and pay a processing fee

Download the answer key and take its printout for future use.

Topics
