Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: BSEB extends 10th exam registration date, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 02:56 PM IST

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is till October 12, 2023.

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has extended the registration date for Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024. The last date to apply has been extended till October 12, 2023.

As per the notice shared by BSEB on its official X handle, the registration form can be filled by candidates on the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Direct link to apply at Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2024: How to register

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on Class 10 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Further the notice stated that incase of any inconvenience in filling the application form or making fee payment for Matric examination, helpline number 0612-2232074 can be contacted.

Earlier in June the Board had released the Class 10 dummy registration cards on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.

