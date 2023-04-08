Bihar School Examination Board will close the Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration process on April 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the matric compartmental examination can do it through the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration ends on April 10 (PTI)

This facility is for students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. This is their second chance to pass the examination. Students can apply to appear for the compartmental examination by registering themselves.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on Compartment Special Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on login.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.

Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

Your form has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Class 10 results 2023 was announced on March 31, 2023. A total of 81.04 % students passed the examination. Bihar board Matric examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023, in two shifts across the state at various exam centres.