Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration ends on April 10

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration ends on April 10

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 08, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration will close down on April 10, 2023. Candidates can check complete details below.

Bihar School Examination Board will close the Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration process on April 10, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the matric compartmental examination can do it through the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration ends on April 10 (PTI)
Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental Exam 2023 registration ends on April 10 (PTI)

This facility is for students who did not pass the Bihar Board Class 10 examination. This is their second chance to pass the examination. Students can apply to appear for the compartmental examination by registering themselves.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on Compartment Special Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on login.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the details.
  • Make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.
  • Your form has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB Class 10 results 2023 was announced on March 31, 2023. A total of 81.04 % students passed the examination. Bihar board Matric examination was conducted from February 14 to February 22, 2023, in two shifts across the state at various exam centres.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb
bseb
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out