BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
The Mumbai civic body has allowed various state, national and international educational boards to conduct exams physically as per their schedule in the city while following all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
Earlier, citing fear of a second COVID-19 wave, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last month deferred the opening of schools and colleges here till January 15.
However, it has now decided to permitted the boards to conduct their examinations, as not doing so could result in loss of a year for students, the BMC said in its order issued late Tuesday night.
They have been allowed to conduct exams from January 18 onwards, a BMC official said on Wednesday.
The order stated that members of International Schools Association (Cambridge board) can conduct preliminary or pre-planned examinations of classes 9 to 12.
The other boards like the SSC, HSC (Maharashtra board), CBSE, IB, CISCE and IGCSE can conduct the announced and to be announced exams of classes 10 and 12 as per their planned time table, it said.
They should follow all the precautionary, health, cleanliness and security guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, the order said.
According to the BMC, in the Mumbai municipal limits, some subjects of the Cambridge board schools for classes 9 to 12 are of February-March session and their examinations are starting from January 23.
The BMC last month allowed city-based schools of the US and other consulates to reopen from January 18, but has not specified when exactly the other educational institutions could reopen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC allows various education boards to conduct exams in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBSE board exams 2021: Form submission deadline extended till Jan 18
- Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for form filling of its annual board examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Give question bank to students taking board exams: Parliamentary panel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board: 51.13 lakh students enrol in Class 9, Class 11 across UP
- The decision of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly called UP Board, to give extra time for advance registration of class 9 and class 11 students in the wake of the pandemic has yielded desired results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams
- As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox