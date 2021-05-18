Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP clarifies UP Board Exam schedule 'fake'
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP clarifies UP Board Exam schedule 'fake'

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 board exams have been cancelled by many state and national boards, while Class 12 exams have been postponed. Check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board and other board exams here.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST

Board Exams 2021 have been affected due to the pandemic. Many state and national boards have already cancelled their Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. The dates of Class 12 Board examinations have not been released by any Board yet because of the surge in COVID19 cases across the country.

While Punjab Board has already released their Class 10 and Class 8 board results on the basis of internal assessment, many other boards are preparing to declare the result soon. CBSE 10th results are likely to be delayed this year and not release June 20, as the Board has already extended the last date for submission of marks of Class 10 students by the schools on the official portal.

Many parents of CBSE and ISC Class 12 students have also filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations. Students can check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board, and other exams below.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST

    Parents file plea in SC to cancel Class 12 board exams

    Parents of Class 12 students of CBSE and CISCE have filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations amid this pandemic.

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST

    UP Board Exam 2021 fake schedule goes viral

    Few days back UP Board Exam 2021 fake schedule for Class 10, 12 went viral on social media. Soon after it came under notice of UPMSP, the Board issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:05 PM IST

    Education Minister seeks suggestions on pending Class 12 exam

    Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday has asked for suggestions from the state education secretaries on pending Class 12 exams. The Minister had also discussed on various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID, strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward.

  • MAY 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Last date for submission of marks extended

    CBSE Board has extended the last date for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools till June 30, 2021. Earlier the last date to submit the marks was till June 5, 2021. This has been done keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the pandemic.

  • MAY 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST

    PSEB Class 10, Class 8 Result 2021 declared

    Punjab Board has declared Class 10 and Class 8 board exam results on May 17, 2021. The link to check marks was activated on May 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

  • MAY 18, 2021 03:41 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 likely to be delayed

    CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be delayed and not release by June 20, 2021. The Board has extended the last date to submit marks of Class 10 students by the schools till June 30, 2021 instead of June 5, 2021.

board examinations cbse board examination icse board exam up board examinations
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10
board exams

CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials.
board exams

Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP clarifies UP Board Exam schedule 'fake'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: Class 10 board exams have been cancelled by many state and national boards, while Class 12 exams have been postponed. Check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board and other board exams here.
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
CBSE 10th results 2021: The decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File)
board exams

CBSE 10th results likely to be delayed as marks submission date extended

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • CBSE 10th results 2021: The CBSE Class 10 board exam results are expected to be delayed as the board has extended the last date for submission of marks of students to the board by the schools
READ FULL STORY
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.(HT file)
CBSE Class 10 results 2021: In notification issued on May 1, CBSE had kept June 5 as the last date for submission of marks and June 11 for submission of internal assessment marks. Now, June 30 is the last date for submission of both these marks.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE Class 10 results 2021: Last date for submission of marks extended

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • CBSE Class 10 results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, May 18 revised the dates for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools. The marks allotted to students can now be submitted to the CBSE by June 30.
READ FULL STORY
Students celebrate their result in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020. (File photo) Exclusive
Students celebrate their result in the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2020. (File photo)
board exams

With Class 12 board exams uncertain, how will students move to colleges?

By Shivani Singh
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The time to take a decision that will affect the lives and future of hundreds of thousands of students is approaching, even as all stakeholders grapple with what is at stake while fighting the most severe health crisis India has witnessed ever
READ FULL STORY
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here(File photo)
PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here(File photo)
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021: Punjab Board declares Class 10 result, how to check here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:13 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and marks by following these simple steps given below.
READ FULL STORY
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

PSEB 10th Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 18, 2021 08:14 AM IST
PSEB 10th Result 2021 has been declared. Students who have appeared for Class 10 examination can check the result on official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. Direct link to check result below.
READ FULL STORY
According to officials, the issue of pending class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.(PTI File)
According to officials, the issue of pending class 12 board exams also came up for discussion and suggestions were sought from states in this regard.(PTI File)
board exams

Pokhriyal reviews education strategy, seeks suggestions on pending Class 12 exam

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Pokhriyal reviews education strategy during COVID with states; seeks suggestions on pending class 12 board exams
READ FULL STORY
Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: Stating that reports in a section of the media were only speculation, he said the decision would be taken in the future and asked students not to get disturbed but focus on studies.(HT file)
Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: Stating that reports in a section of the media were only speculation, he said the decision would be taken in the future and asked students not to get disturbed but focus on studies.(HT file)
board exams

Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: No decision yet on cancelling them, says minister

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Karnataka SSLC, PUC II exams: The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said no decision has been taken on cancelling the 10th class examination and the second pre-university examination.
READ FULL STORY
Maharashtra SSC exams 2021: A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a professor, Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the Maharashtra government's April decision cancelling Class 10 exams.(HT Photo)
Maharashtra SSC exams 2021: A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a professor, Dhananjay Kulkarni, challenging the Maharashtra government's April decision cancelling Class 10 exams.(HT Photo)
board exams

Maharashtra SSC results 2021: Marks formula not devised yet, state board to HC

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Maharashtra SSC exams 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday told the Bombay High Court it had not devised a formula as yet on how to evaluate and mark Class 10 students whose board examinations were cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
READ FULL STORY
PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 Students can check their results on the official website of PSEB’s at www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday, May 18 at 8am.(HT File)
PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 Students can check their results on the official website of PSEB’s at www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday, May 18 at 8am.(HT File)
board exams

Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021 out; how & when to check on pseb.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 04:36 PM IST
  • PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 declared class 10th, 8th results. The results have been prepared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).
READ FULL STORY
Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021: In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021: In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
board exams

PSEB 10th, 8th Result 2021 declared, 99.88% pass 8th, 99.93% pass 10th

By Hillary Victor
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:48 PM IST
  • The Punjab School Education Board on Monday, May 17 declared the results of Class 8 and Class 10 on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE).
READ FULL STORY
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.(HT File)
board exams

PSEB Class 10th and Class 8th results 2021 declared, 99.93% pass Class 10

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
  • Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 announced the class 10th, 8th results.
READ FULL STORY
UP Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.(File photo)
UP Secondary education department also issued a clarification saying that UP Board has not issued any timetable for the high school and intermediate examinations.(File photo)
board exams

Fake schedule of UP Board exam goes viral, board secretary says it is bogus

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Soon after a "fake" exam schedule of UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations went viral on social media, UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.
READ FULL STORY
WB Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, revised schedule to release later(HT file)
WB Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, revised schedule to release later(HT file)
board exams

WB Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, revised schedule to release later

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The West Bengal government on Saturday postponed the state board examinations for Class 10 and 12, which were scheduled in June, for an indefinite period, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
