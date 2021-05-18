Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP clarifies UP Board Exam schedule 'fake'
Board Exams 2021 have been affected due to the pandemic. Many state and national boards have already cancelled their Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. The dates of Class 12 Board examinations have not been released by any Board yet because of the surge in COVID19 cases across the country.
While Punjab Board has already released their Class 10 and Class 8 board results on the basis of internal assessment, many other boards are preparing to declare the result soon. CBSE 10th results are likely to be delayed this year and not release June 20, as the Board has already extended the last date for submission of marks of Class 10 students by the schools on the official portal.
Many parents of CBSE and ISC Class 12 students have also filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations. Students can check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board, and other exams below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 18, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Parents file plea in SC to cancel Class 12 board exams
Parents of Class 12 students of CBSE and CISCE have filed a plea in Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations amid this pandemic.
-
MAY 18, 2021 04:09 PM IST
UP Board Exam 2021 fake schedule goes viral
Few days back UP Board Exam 2021 fake schedule for Class 10, 12 went viral on social media. Soon after it came under notice of UPMSP, the Board issued a rejoinder saying the said examination schedule is bogus and board has not prepared any examination schedule yet.
-
MAY 18, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Education Minister seeks suggestions on pending Class 12 exam
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday has asked for suggestions from the state education secretaries on pending Class 12 exams. The Minister had also discussed on various measures adopted for the management of the education system during COVID, strategies adopted for online and offline learning in schools so far and the way forward.
-
MAY 18, 2021 03:56 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam: Last date for submission of marks extended
CBSE Board has extended the last date for submission of marks of Class 10 students to the board by the schools till June 30, 2021. Earlier the last date to submit the marks was till June 5, 2021. This has been done keeping in mind the safety and health of teachers during the pandemic.
-
MAY 18, 2021 03:54 PM IST
PSEB Class 10, Class 8 Result 2021 declared
Punjab Board has declared Class 10 and Class 8 board exam results on May 17, 2021. The link to check marks was activated on May 18, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.
-
MAY 18, 2021 03:41 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 likely to be delayed
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be delayed and not release by June 20, 2021. The Board has extended the last date to submit marks of Class 10 students by the schools till June 30, 2021 instead of June 5, 2021.
