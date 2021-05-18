Board Exams 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP clarifies UP Board Exam schedule 'fake'

Board Exams 2021 have been affected due to the pandemic. Many state and national boards have already cancelled their Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams. The dates of Class 12 Board examinations have not been released by any Board yet because of the surge in COVID19 cases across the country.

While Punjab Board has already released their Class 10 and Class 8 board results on the basis of internal assessment, many other boards are preparing to declare the result soon. CBSE 10th results are likely to be delayed this year and not release June 20, as the Board has already extended the last date for submission of marks of Class 10 students by the schools on the official portal.

Many parents of CBSE and ISC Class 12 students have also filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class XII examinations. Students can check out the latest updates on CBSE, ICSE, UP board, and other exams below.