BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today, June 25, 2021. All the registered students of Class 10 can check the result on the official site of BSE Odisha. The Odisha Class 10 result will be available for registered candidates on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination in the state. The result will be approved by the Examination Committee of the Board by 4 pm and the link to check the result will be activated at 6 pm for candidates.
The Board had cancelled Class 10 board exams last month due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board in May first week released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students. As per the evaluation criteria, the assessment of marks will be done based on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 examinations.
JUN 25, 2021 12:45 PM IST
BSE Odisha Class 10th Result: Schedule of result declaration
Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama Examination 2021 result will be placed before the examination Committee of the Board on June 25, 2021, at 1 pm, and after being approved by the examination committee, the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office at 4 pm.
JUN 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Odisha HSC Result 2021: Students to be evaluated on assessment criteria
Odisha HSC Result 2021 will be announced today. The result of Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of assessment criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the evaluation of Class 10 students will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam.
JUN 25, 2021 12:25 PM IST
BSE Odisha HSC Results: How to check result on mobile
Candidates who want to check BSE Odisha HSC Results on mobile can do it easily. Type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number through the Board. This facility can be availed by those students who have problem in internet connectivity or do not have internet access.
JUN 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST
BSE Odisha Result 2021: More than 5 lakh students registered
This year more than 5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams and are waiting for BSE Odisha Result 2021 today. The result will be available for all the registered candidates at 6 pm.
JUN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Where to check
The Board of Secondary Education will release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 on three different websites for candidates to check their respective results. The result can be checked on
• bseodisha.nic.in
• bseodisha.ac.in
• orissaresults.nic.in
JUN 25, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Odisha 10th Result 2021: Time of result
The Odisha 10th Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm by the Examination committee and the students who have registered for the examination can check the result from 6 pm onwards.
JUN 25, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Orissa BSE Odisha Matric Result: Result to be declared today
Orissa BSE Odisha Matric Result will be declared today by the Odisha Board. The result can be checked by candidates on the official websites of BSE Odisha.
