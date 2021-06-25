Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today
BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2021 Live Updates
BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2021 Live Updates(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Live

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 result will be declared today, June 25, 2021. All the registered students can check the result through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today, June 25, 2021. All the registered students of Class 10 can check the result on the official site of BSE Odisha. The Odisha Class 10 result will be available for registered candidates on the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

This year more than 5 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 examination in the state. The result will be approved by the Examination Committee of the Board by 4 pm and the link to check the result will be activated at 6 pm for candidates.

The Board had cancelled Class 10 board exams last month due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board in May first week released the alternative method of assessment to award marks to Class 10 students. As per the evaluation criteria, the assessment of marks will be done based on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 examinations.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 25, 2021 12:45 PM IST

    BSE Odisha Class 10th Result: Schedule of result declaration

    Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate, and Madhyama Examination 2021 result will be placed before the examination Committee of the Board on June 25, 2021, at 1 pm, and after being approved by the examination committee, the result of all the above three examinations will be published from the Head Office at 4 pm.

  • JUN 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST

    Odisha HSC Result 2021: Students to be evaluated on assessment criteria

    Odisha HSC Result 2021 will be announced today. The result of Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of assessment criteria. As per the evaluation criteria, the evaluation of Class 10 students will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam.

  • JUN 25, 2021 12:25 PM IST

    BSE Odisha HSC Results: How to check result on mobile

    Candidates who want to check BSE Odisha HSC Results on mobile can do it easily. Type OR01 <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number through the Board. This facility can be availed by those students who have problem in internet connectivity or do not have internet access.

  • JUN 25, 2021 12:15 PM IST

    BSE Odisha Result 2021: More than 5 lakh students registered

    This year more than 5 lakh students have registered for Class 10 exams and are waiting for BSE Odisha Result 2021 today. The result will be available for all the registered candidates at 6 pm.

  • JUN 25, 2021 12:06 PM IST

    BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Where to check

    The Board of Secondary Education will release the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 on three different websites for candidates to check their respective results. The result can be checked on

    • bseodisha.nic.in

    • bseodisha.ac.in

    • orissaresults.nic.in

  • JUN 25, 2021 11:55 AM IST

    Odisha 10th Result 2021: Time of result

    The Odisha 10th Result 2021 will be announced at 4 pm by the Examination committee and the students who have registered for the examination can check the result from 6 pm onwards.

  • JUN 25, 2021 11:45 AM IST

    Orissa BSE Odisha Matric Result: Result to be declared today

    Orissa BSE Odisha Matric Result will be declared today by the Odisha Board. The result can be checked by candidates on the official websites of BSE Odisha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bse odisha board exam results odisha board results odisha board exam result
BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2021 Live Updates(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
BSE Odisha Class 10th result 2021 Live Updates(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
board exams

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Class 10 result releasing today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021: Odisha Class 10 result will be declared today, June 25, 2021. All the registered students can check the result through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared today
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared today
board exams

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared today

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:00 AM IST
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 to be declared today, June 25, 2021. Candidates can check the result on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams
AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams
board exams

AP Board Exams 2021: State govt cancels class 10, 12 exams

PTI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Probe initiated for school's failure to submit internal assessment marks on time(Hindustan Times)
Probe initiated for school's failure to submit internal assessment marks on time(Hindustan Times)
board exams

Probe initiated for school's failure to submit internal assessment marks on time

PTI | , Aizawl
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:49 PM IST
The Mizoram government has ordered a probe into alleged laxity of a school authority in submitting internal assessment marks of 25 students to the state board, leading to "erroneous" results of their Class 12 exams, an official said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Board Exams 2021: SC directs state boards to declare results by July 31
Board Exams 2021: SC directs state boards to declare results by July 31
board exams

Board Exams 2021: SC directs state boards to declare results by July 31

PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:52 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the state boards to declare internal assessment results of Class 12 examination by July 31, making it clear that there can't be a "fit-all" scheme and each board was autonomous and free to formulate its own evaluation method for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)
Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. (File photo)
board exams

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Education Minister to address queries on June 25 at 4 pm

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Education Minister to go live on June 25 at 4 pm to adddress the queries of students, stakeholders and parents regarding CBSE Board Exams 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared tomorrow(HT file)
Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared tomorrow(HT file)
board exams

Odisha Class 10 Result 2021: BSE Odisha Madhyamik result to be declared tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 will be declared tomorrow, June 25, 2021. Candidates can check the result on bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: SC directs AP govt to have concrete plan for exams
Class 12 Board Exams 2021: SC directs AP govt to have concrete plan for exams
board exams

Class 12 Board Exams 2021: SC directs AP govt to have concrete plan for exams

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:08 PM IST
SC tells Andhra Pradesh government to come up with concrete plan to conduct Class 12 board exams 2021 in today's hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka releases SOP to conduct SSLC exam in July
Karnataka releases SOP to conduct SSLC exam in July
board exams

Karnataka releases SOP to conduct SSLC exam in July

PTI | , Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:15 AM IST
The Karnataka government on Wednesday set in motion the process to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or the 10th standard examination in July by releasing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for teachers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also asked the higher education department to begin admissions in UG and PG courses in a transparent manner.(HT file)
UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma also asked the higher education department to begin admissions in UG and PG courses in a transparent manner.(HT file)
board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th results in July, says deputy CM

By Rajeev Mullick
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • UP Board results: The results and marksheets of UP Board class 10 and 12 should be announced in July, said state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AP govt says that the decision to hold Class 12 exams has also been taken by the state as any assessment based on internal examinations conducted by individual schools may not yield accurate results in the state.(Reuters file)
AP govt says that the decision to hold Class 12 exams has also been taken by the state as any assessment based on internal examinations conducted by individual schools may not yield accurate results in the state.(Reuters file)
board exams

AP plans Class 12 board exams by July end, state govt informs SC

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • Andhra Pradesh (AP) government informs SC that it has decided to hold exams for Class 12 in the last week of July as Covid-19 cases have recorded a drop in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to a press release issued by CBSE, Schools can first email their queries regarding Class 10 results at class-10-result@cbsesiksha.in and for class 12th results at class-12-result@cbsesiksha.in.(HT file)
According to a press release issued by CBSE, Schools can first email their queries regarding Class 10 results at class-10-result@cbsesiksha.in and for class 12th results at class-12-result@cbsesiksha.in.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE sets up dedicated helpdesk to help schools prepare results

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is setting up a dedicated helpdesk to help schools/result committees in preparation of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
board exams

SC junks pleas challenging CBSE, CISCE marking scheme for Class 12

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 06:34 PM IST
The court also dismissed a separate challenge by students seeking cancellation of the examinations to be conducted for private or compartment students of CBSE
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: SC on assessment method today
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria: SC on assessment method today
board exams

CBSE 12th compartment: SC rejects plea seeking exam cancellation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Supreme Court has heard the plea regarding the evaluation criteria and CBSE Compartment exam cancellation on June 22, 2021. A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the petition today and has dismissed the plea seeking cancellation of exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exam tabulation scheme: The Court also dismissed separate challenge by students seeking cancellation of the examinations to be conducted for private or compartment students of CBSE.(Reuters)
CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exam tabulation scheme: The Court also dismissed separate challenge by students seeking cancellation of the examinations to be conducted for private or compartment students of CBSE.(Reuters)
board exams

SC rejects pleas challenging CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exam tabulation scheme

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exam tabulation scheme: SC dismisses plea challenging Class 12 exam tabulation Policy of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.