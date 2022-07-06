Home / Education / Board Exams / BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result declared, direct link here
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result declared, direct link here

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 have been declared. Odisha HSC Result has been announced and the direct link is available below. 
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result declared, direct link here(HT File)
Published on Jul 06, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, released the BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6. Candidates may access the results at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha official websites.

In the year 2021 BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. Last year BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to a spike in the COVID- 19 cases across the country. Odisha Class 10 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check Class 10 Result 2022 

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.
  • Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

bse odisha board exam result
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
