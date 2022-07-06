BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Odisha HSC Result declared, direct link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, released the BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2022 on July 6. Candidates may access the results at bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in, the BSE Odisha official websites.

In the year 2021 BSE Odisha class 10th result was announced on June 25. Last year BSE Odisha class 10th exam was cancelled due to a spike in the COVID- 19 cases across the country. Odisha Class 10 Result Live Updates

Direct link to check Class 10 Result 2022

Odisha Matric Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha.

Click on BSE Odisha Matric Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Key in your credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.