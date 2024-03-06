Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Bihar Board Class 9, 11 Datesheet 2024 on March 6, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Class 9th annual exam or Class 11th annual exam can check the timetables here. BSEB Bihar Board Class 9, 11 Datesheet 2024 released, check timetables here (HT file)

As per the timetable released by the Bihar Board on its official X account, the Class 11 Theory 2024 examination will be conducted in the month of March. The examination will begin on March 13 and will end on March 20, 2024. The Class 11 examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BSEB Class 11 annual exam will begin with Physics and Political Science papers and will end with History and Home Science paper.

Class 9 annual examination will also be conducted in March 2024. The examination will begin on March 16 and will end on March 20, 2024. Class 9 examination will also be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm/ 12.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.45 pm/ 5.15 pm.

BSEB Class 9 examination will begin with Mother tongue and Social Science papers and end with optional papers.

BSEB Class 11 timetable

BSEB Class 9 timetable