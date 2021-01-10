BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the internal assessment/practical exam will be conducted from January 20 to 22, 2021, and the BSEB Class 10th annual exam will be held from February 17 to 24, 2021.

Students are advised to bring a copy of their hall tickets to their respective centre or else they won't be entertained.

How to download BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021after it is released:

Principals of their respective schools will have to log in using their user ID and password on the website and download the admit cards for their students. The printout of admit card will be signed and sealed after which it will be distributed among the students.



