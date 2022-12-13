Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board 10th, 12th admit cards on these dates

BSEB Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar board 10th, 12th admit cards on these dates

Published on Dec 13, 2022 03:32 PM IST

BSEB has announced admit card release dates for Bihar board Matric or Class 10 and Inter or Class 12 final exams. The board has also released detailed date sheets for these exams.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

BSEB Bihar Board Matric, Inter Exams 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced release dates for Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Inter) final exams, 2023. The board has also announced detailed time tables for Matric and Inter final exams.

Bihar Matric theory exams will be held from February 14 to 22, 2023. Admit cards will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in from January 8 to 15. Class 10 practical exams and internal assessment are scheduled for January 19 to 21.

Intermediate or Class 12 theory exams will take place from February 1 to 11 and admit cards will be available from December 19, 2022 to January 9, 2023. Practical exams for Class 12 will be conducted from January 10 to 20.

However, students must note that they can not download board exam admit cards directly from the website. Only schools can access these documents online after which they will distribute it among students.

Bihar board Class 10 and Class 12 final results will be announced in March/April

