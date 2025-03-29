BSEB Matric Results 2025: How to choose a stream after your Class 10th that will best suit your career interest

The Bihar Secondary Education Board has released the BSEB Matric Results 2025 on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Students who appeared in the exam will can download their results on the official websites at matricresult2025.com and matricbiharboard.com. BSEB Class 10 Results 2025 live updates BSEB Matric Results 2025: Know how to choose a stream after your Class 10th. (Hindustan Times)

The next crucial step for students is to choose to the right stream that best suits their career goals. Whether it be Science, Commerce, or Arts - students need to be precise in choosing the stream that best suits there interest.

A report by Live Hindustan has shared how students can choose a stream and the future prospects associated with it.

Science:

For students who are aspiring for a career in areas like engineering, medicine, architecture, artificial intelligence and aviation, to name a few, choosing the Science stream is the first step. For instance, those who wish to become doctors can choose a subject combination like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) as your core subjects. Likewise, for engineering related studies, students should opt for PCM, that is, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Arts:

Students who aspire to study courses like Law, Economics, Psychology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Graphic Designing, Interior Designing, or want to become academicians, can choose to study Arts. Some of the popular subjects in this stream are Political Science, English, Sociology, History, Economics, Psychology, and Geography.

Commerce:

Commerce stream is for those who are looking for a career in areas like finance, banking, entrepreneurship, chartered accountancy or company secretaries, to name a few. Besides, students can also consider careers like Bachelor of Business Administration, Investment Banking, and Financial Analyst by choosing Commerce.

It may also be mentioned here that those who wish to appear for civil services examinations or join the defence forces can choose either of the three streams.

It is essential for students to choose their stream wisely and carefully as whatever they decide will shape their next phase of life.