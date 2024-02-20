Board of School Education, Haryana has released BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024 on February 20, 2024. The admit card for Class 10, 12 can be downloaded by affiliated schools through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

To download the admit card for Class 10th and Class 12th, affiliated schools will require user ID and password. Follow the steps given below to download the hall ticket.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Direct link to download BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024

BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where schools will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same to distribute it to the students.

The Haryana Board Class 10 board examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024. The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on all days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.