BSEH Admit Card 2024 Date: Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit cards releasing tomorrow

Board of School Education, Haryana has announced BSEH Admit Card 2024 Date. The Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit cards will be released on February 20, 2024. The affiliated schools can download the admit card through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. User Id and password is required by the schools to download the admit cards. BSEH Admit Card 2024 Date: Haryana Board 10th, 12th admit cards tomorrow(HT file)

The Haryana Board Class 10 board examination will begin on February 27 and will end on March 26, 2024. The Class 12 board examination will be conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024. The examination for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in single shift from 12.30 pm to 3 pm on all days.

A total of 5,80,533 candidates will appear for Haryana Board Examinations at 1482 exam centres across the state. Out of the total numbers, 3,03,869 candidates will appear for Class 10 board exams and 2,21,484 candidates will appear for senior secondary examination.

Around 55,190 candidates will appear in the open school examination across the state. In which 23,270 candidates of Secondary (Open School) class and 31,910 candidates of Senior Secondary (Open School) class are included. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.