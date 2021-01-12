BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
- Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12 on its official website.
This year, 26,060 students will appear in the BSEH compartment, additional, and special exams.
The board will conduct the compartmental examination from January 16, 2021. The special exam will be held on January 19.
Direct link to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021
How to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at bseh.org.in
On the homepage, click on the tab to download the BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.
