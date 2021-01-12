IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Board Exams / BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

BSEH class 10 and 12 compartment exam admit card 2021 released

  • Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:42 PM IST

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12 on its official website.

Students who have registered for the compartmental examination can download their admit card online at bseh.org.in.

This year, 26,060 students will appear in the BSEH compartment, additional, and special exams.

The board will conduct the compartmental examination from January 16, 2021. The special exam will be held on January 19.

Direct link to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021

How to download BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on the tab to download the BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The BSEH compartment exam admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseh admit cards hall tickets
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
board exams

HP Board releases provisional date sheet of Class 10, 12 exams

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • As per the tentative schedule the Class 10 exams, both regular and State Open School, will start on May 5 and end on May 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
Rajiv Agarwal, who had been acquitted in the 2G spectrum allocation case urged the Delhi HC to issue a direction to the Centre to bring on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.(PTi)
board exams

Treat as representation PIL to dispense with CBSE class 10, 12 board exams: HC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat as representation a PIL seeking dispensing with physical exams for class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021. (Screengrab)
board exams

BSEB Class 10th Admit Card 2021 released, here's direct link

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Students who have registered for the board examination can download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
board exams

NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021.
board exams

BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download

By Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 09:04 AM IST
  • BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Board 10th admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow(HT file photo)
Bihar Board 10th admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow(HT file photo)
board exams

Bihar Board Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released tomorrow, check details

By Nandini
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will on Sunday release the admit card for class 10th board exams 2021 on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

ICSE, ISC Boards 2021: Preparation tips to score high in class 10th, 12th exams

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The quest for excellent marks in ICSE and ISC Board Exams does not end at completing the syllabus or acquiring the most efficient study material.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
Students check HSC results online.(HT FILE PHOTO)
board exams

Maharashtra: SSC, HSC supplementary exam delay likely to cost students a year

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Admission to all UG courses over, defeating the purpose of supplementary exam, allege students who passed HSC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
[(Hindustan Times)
[(Hindustan Times)
board exams

JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams

By Sanjoy Dey | Hindustan Times, Ranchi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Model question papers for matric students released, while the same for intermediate students will be released in a day or two; marking pattern also disclosed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Teachers have urged the government not to change the pattern of examination paper to save students from confusion.(HT Photo)
Teachers have urged the government not to change the pattern of examination paper to save students from confusion.(HT Photo)
board exams

Maharashtra teachers demand release of time table, paper pattern for board exams

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay | Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON DEC 27, 2020 11:32 AM IST
In early November, Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the conduct of SSC and HSC examinations are unlikely before May due to the prevailing conditions in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
board exams

Students raise their concern ahead of HRD minister’s address on Tuesday

By Akhilesh Nagari | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:15 AM IST
A number of students raised their concerns in response to the education minister’s invitation on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis.(HT file)
CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis.(HT file)
board exams

CBSE class 12 Political science exam analysis based on students and teachers feedback

By HT Correspondent | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2020 04:01 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Political science exam analysis: Read the analysis of the exam based on the feedback from the students and teachers here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.(HT file)
ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.(HT file)
board exams

ISC Class 12 history exam 2020 analysis: What students said after the paper

By Rajeev Mullick | Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 05:50 PM IST
ISC Class 12 History exam 2020 analysis: ISC (Class 12) students under the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) appeared in their board exam of History on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The class 10 students appeared for Science exam.(PTI file)
The class 10 students appeared for Science exam.(PTI file)
board exams

CBSE class 10 Board exam 2020: Over 97 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi

By Press Trust of India | New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:44 PM IST
The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020.(Unsplash)
CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020.(Unsplash)
board exams

CBSE Class 12 chemistry exam 2020: Preparations tips

By Srishti Jaswal | Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2020 04:35 PM IST
Numericals too are important and carry a weightage of 12 to 15 marks, go through “solved numericals from the NCERT books,” advise teachers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP