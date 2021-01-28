CBSE 10th, 12th board exams dates to be announced on Feb 2: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examination schedule will be released on February 2, 2021. He made this announcement during his live interaction session with CBSE school principals.

Pokhriyal interacted with presidents and secretaries of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the academic year 2021-22, in view of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The webinar began at 2pm.

More than 1,000 school principals participated in the virtual interactive session.

Earlier, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The Practical Examinations for class 12 and internal exams for class 10 will commence from March 1, 2021. The Minister had also said that the results of CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will be announced by July 15.







