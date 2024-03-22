Edit Profile
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
    CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Class 12 Political Science paper underway

    Mar 22, 2024 11:32 AM IST
    CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live Updates: Class 12 Political Science paper today. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    cbse 2024 board exam live updates: class 12 political science exam, paper analysis, students reactions, latest news
    CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam today, March 22, 2024. The Class 12 examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres in a single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All the students appearing for CBSE Class 12 board examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination i.e., by 9.30 am. The Board will allot 15 minutes of extra time to students before the examination to read the question papers thoroughly. The students can start writing after the 15 minutes get over....Read More

    Appearing students should wear their uniform and carry their admit card, and stationary items to the exam centre.

    CBSE Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam paper analysis, students' reactions and other information.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 22, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    CBSE Political Science Paper: 2 more hours to go

    It has been one hour since the Political Science paper began. The exam will conclude in two hours from now.

    Mar 22, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    CBSE Political Science Paper: Extra time given to students

    Students appearing for the Class 12 politcal science exam were given 15 minutes extra time to read the question paper.

    Mar 22, 2024 11:05 AM IST

    CBSE Political Science Paper: Underway

    CBSE Political Science Paper for Class 12 is underway. Students were given 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper. The examination will get over at 1.30 pm across the country and abroad.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 political science paper: Paper begins

    CBSE Class 12 political science paper begins. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 exam: Students wear uniform

    Mar 22, 2024 10:18 AM IST

    CBSE exam: Class 12 Political Science paper to begin in 10 minutes

    CBSE Class 12 Political Science paper will begin in 10 minutes. The examination will be conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:13 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 board exam: Students reach exam centre

    CBSE 2024 board exam for Class 12 will begin soon. Students who are appearing for the examination have reached the eam centre.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:08 AM IST

    CBSE 2024 exam: 15 minutes time to be given to read question papers

    The Board will allot 15 minutes of extra time to students before the examination to read the question papers thoroughly. The students can start writing after the 15 minutes get over.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:05 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Timings of Class 12 paper

    The Class 12 examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres in a single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    Mar 22, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    CBSE Board exam: Class 12 paper today

    CBSE Board exam for Class 12 will be conducted today, March 22, 2024. Class 12 Political Science examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres.

