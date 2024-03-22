CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Class 12 Political Science paper underway

Live

CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live Updates: Class 12 Political Science paper today. Follow the blog for latest updates.

CBSE 2024 Board Exam Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam today, March 22, 2024. The Class 12 examination will be conducted across the country and abroad at various exam centres in a single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. All the students appearing for CBSE Class 12 board examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination i.e., by 9.30 am. The Board will allot 15 minutes of extra time to students before the examination to read the question papers thoroughly. The students can start writing after the 15 minutes get over....Read More

Appearing students should wear their uniform and carry their admit card, and stationary items to the exam centre. CBSE Class 12 examination commenced on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam paper analysis, students' reactions and other information.