CBSE 2024 Result Live: Class 10, 12 results awaited, updates here

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
    CBSE 2024 Result Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE 2024 Result in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced likely together and on the same day. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the same can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More

    There are other websites to check result for CBSE 10th, 12th includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online. 

    CBSE conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 12 examination across the country was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for CBSE Board exams 2024 for 10th, 12th this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 1, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result: How to check scores on Digilocker ?

    Open the DigiLocker app/website

    Sign in/create your account

    Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)

    Provide the required information and check scores.

     

    May 1, 2024 1:30 PM IST

    CBSE Result: Class 10, 12 exam dates 

    The CBSE Class 10 exams 2024 ended on March 13, whereas the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2.

    May 1, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    CBSE Board Result: Steps to check 10th, 12th results online 

    1. Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.
    2. Open the Class X or Class XII result page, as required. 
    3. Enter your login details and submit. 
    4. Check your board exam result. 
    May 1, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    CBSE 2024: Class 12 results in 2023 

    Here's a look at how students did in the Class 12 final exam last year: Total students registered: 16,80,256 

    Appeared: 16,60,511 

    Passed: 14,50,174 

    Pass percentage: 87.33%

    May 1, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    CBSE: Where and what is needed to check 10th, 12th results ?

    Once released, students can check the CBSE Class 10th, 12th marks on cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. They can download their scorecards using admit card ID, school number, and roll number.

    May 1, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    CBSE 2024 Result: Number of candidates registered for 10th, 12th 

    Around 39 lakh candidates registered for CBSE Board exams 2024 for 10th, 12th this year.

    May 1, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    CBSE 2024 Result Live: Login credentials required 

    Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

    May 1, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    CBSE 12th Result: Websites to check for Class 10 scores 

    1. cbse.nic.in
    2. cbse.gov.in
    3. cbseresults.nic.in
    4. results.cbse.nic.in 
    5. digilocker.gov.in
    6. results.gov.in

     

    May 1, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Result: When was Class 10 exams conducted?

    Class 10 board examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

    May 1, 2024 12:55 PM IST

    CBSE Result 2024: Exam dates for Class 12

    CBSE Class 12 examination across the country was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

    May 1, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    CBSE Result: Websites to check Class 10th, Class 12th scores 

    There are other websites to check result for CBSE 10th, 12th includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. 

    May 1, 2024 12:48 PM IST

    CBSE Board Result: How to check marksheets for Class 10, 12?

    1. Open the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
    2. Go to the results page.
    3. Open the Class 10 or 12 result link, as required. 
    4. Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID.
    5. Login and check Class 10/12 results.
    May 1, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    CBSE 2024: Where to check 10th, 12th results ? 

    Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the same can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    May 1, 2024 12:43 PM IST

    CBSE: Class 10, 12 results awaited 

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results is awaited. The results will be declared likely in May. 

    May 1, 2024 12:40 PM IST

    CBSE 2024 Result Live: Date and time 

    CBSE 2024 Result Live: The Class 10, 12 results date and time have not been announced by the Board yet. As per various media reports, the results will be announced likely soon. 

    News education board exams CBSE 2024 Result Live: Class 10, 12 results awaited, updates here
