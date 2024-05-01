CBSE 2024 Result Live: Class 10, 12 results awaited, updates here
CBSE 2024 Result Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE 2024 Result in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced likely together and on the same day. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the same can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More
There are other websites to check result for CBSE 10th, 12th includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.
CBSE conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 12 examination across the country was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for CBSE Board exams 2024 for 10th, 12th this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
CBSE 10th Result: How to check scores on Digilocker ?
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
Now, on the homepage, look for CBSE result link (or go to CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
CBSE Result: Class 10, 12 exam dates
The CBSE Class 10 exams 2024 ended on March 13, whereas the Class 12 exams concluded on April 2.
CBSE Board Result: Steps to check 10th, 12th results online
- Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.
- Open the Class X or Class XII result page, as required.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Check your board exam result.
CBSE 2024: Class 12 results in 2023
Here's a look at how students did in the Class 12 final exam last year: Total students registered: 16,80,256
Appeared: 16,60,511
Passed: 14,50,174
Pass percentage: 87.33%
CBSE: Where and what is needed to check 10th, 12th results ?
CBSE 2024 Result: Number of candidates registered for 10th, 12th
CBSE 2024 Result Live: Login credentials required
CBSE 12th Result: Websites to check for Class 10 scores
CBSE 10th Result: When was Class 10 exams conducted?
CBSE Result 2024: Exam dates for Class 12
CBSE Result: Websites to check Class 10th, Class 12th scores
CBSE 2024: Where to check 10th, 12th results ?
CBSE: Class 10, 12 results awaited
CBSE 2024 Result Live: Date and time
CBSE 2024 Result Live: The Class 10, 12 results date and time have not been announced by the Board yet. As per various media reports, the results will be announced likely soon.