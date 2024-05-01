CBSE 2024 Result Live: Class 10, 12 results awaited, updates here

CBSE 2024 Result Live: Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE 2024 Result in due course of time. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced likely together and on the same day. Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared for the same can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. ...Read More

There are other websites to check result for CBSE 10th, 12th includes- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results may also be available on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Roll number, school number and admit card ID are required to check the CBSE board exam results online.

CBSE conducted Class 10 board examination from February 15 to March 13, 2024. CBSE Class 12 examination across the country was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The CBSE 10th, 12th examinations were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Around 39 lakh candidates registered for CBSE Board exams 2024 for 10th, 12th this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.