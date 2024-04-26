Education Ministry asks CBSE to work out logistics to conduct board exams twice a year from 2025

The Ministry of Education has asked the CBSE to work out logistics for conducting board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session, PTI reported attributing to sources. The ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year, the sources said to PTI.(Representative Photo)

The plan for the introduction of a semester system has been ruled out, they said, PTI reported.

The CBSE is currently working out the modalities of how the academic calendar will be structured to accommodate another set of board exams without impacting the undergraduate admission schedule, they said.

“The ministry has asked the CBSE to work on the logistics of how will board exams be conducted twice a year. The board is working out the modalities and a consultation will be organised next month with school principals,” the source said.

"The idea being explored is to conduct two editions of the board exams at the end of the year from the 2025-26 academic session but the modalities still need to be worked out. However, there is no plan to implement the semester system," the source added.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the education ministry last year, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

