CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Maths paper ends, exam analysis soon
CBSE Class 10 Maths Papers 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers analysis and more. Follow the live blog for all updates.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam for Class 10 Mathematics papers are being held today, March 21. CBSE Class 10 Maths papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Students had to reach exam centres by 10 am.
On the same day, CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers.
For board exams, CBSE has asked students to wear uniform and school ID card. Admit cards will be required to enter the exam hall and for attendance. They must bring utensils to write answers and draw diagrams.
Paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 Standard, Basic Maths subjects will be shared with students after the exam is over. Follow the latest updates here.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 21, 2023 01:33 PM IST
CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2023: Paper ends
CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2023 ends. Keep checking this space for students reaction, expert views and exam analysis.
-
Mar 21, 2023 01:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers today
CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 is conducted for Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers today. The exam will get over at 1.30 pm.
-
Mar 21, 2023 12:07 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2023: Ends at 1.30 pm
CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2023 will end at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check exam analysis, students reaction and expert views after the conclusion of exam.
-
Mar 21, 2023 10:57 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Maths papers begin
CBSE Class 10 Maths papers started at 10:30 am. The exam will end at 1:30 pm.
-
Mar 21, 2023 10:14 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Maths papers to start soon
Gates of exam halls are now closed. Class 10 Maths papers will begin at 10:30 am.
-
Mar 21, 2023 09:26 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Maths exam: Reporting time
The reporting time for the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper is 10 am. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after that.
-
Mar 21, 2023 09:12 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 board exam: Check Maths sample question papers
Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard and Maths Basic question papers here.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:52 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Maths exam: Paper timings
CBSE Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers will begin at 10:30 am and will continue till 1:30 pm.
-
Mar 21, 2023 08:43 AM IST
CBSE Class 10 Maths papers today
CBSE Class 10 board exam for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers are scheduled for today, March 21.