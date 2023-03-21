Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Maths paper ends, exam analysis soon
Live

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Maths paper ends, exam analysis soon

board exams
Updated on Mar 21, 2023 01:33 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Maths Papers 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers analysis and more. Follow the live blog for all updates.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Live: Maths Standard, Maths Basic papers updates (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Live: Maths Standard, Maths Basic papers updates (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam for Class 10 Mathematics papers are being held today, March 21. CBSE Class 10 Maths papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Students had to reach exam centres by 10 am. 

On the same day, CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers. 

For board exams, CBSE has asked students to wear uniform and school ID card. Admit cards will be required to enter the exam hall and for attendance. They must bring utensils to write answers and draw diagrams.

Paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 Standard, Basic Maths subjects will be shared with students after the exam is over. Follow the latest updates here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2023 01:33 PM IST

    CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2023: Paper ends 

    CBSE 10th Maths Exam 2023 ends. Keep checking this space for students reaction, expert views and exam analysis. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 01:07 PM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers today

    CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023 is conducted for Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers today. The exam will get over at 1.30 pm. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2023: Ends at 1.30 pm 

    CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam 2023 will end at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check exam analysis, students reaction and expert views after the conclusion of exam. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:57 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Maths papers begin

    CBSE Class 10 Maths papers started at 10:30 am. The exam will end at 1:30 pm. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Maths papers to start soon

    Gates of exam halls are now closed. Class 10 Maths papers will begin at 10:30 am. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Maths exam: Reporting time

    The reporting time for the CBSE Class 10 Maths paper is 10 am. Students will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after that. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 board exam: Check Maths sample question papers

    Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard and Maths Basic question papers here.

  • Mar 21, 2023 08:52 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Maths exam: Paper timings

    CBSE Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers will begin at 10:30 am and will continue till 1:30 pm. 

  • Mar 21, 2023 08:43 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10 Maths papers today

    CBSE Class 10 board exam for Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic papers are scheduled for today, March 21. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse board exams

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check BSEB Inter results on HT portal

board exams
Published on Mar 21, 2023 12:48 PM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be declared at 2 pm on March 21, 2023. The BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on HT Portal soon after declaration.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to check BSEB Inter results on HT portal
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

BSEB Bihar Board Inter or class 12th results 2023 today, details inside

board exams
Published on Mar 21, 2023 12:04 PM IST

BSEB will declare Bihar Board Inter results 2023 on March 21, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Board examination can check the results at 2 pm on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Goa Board exams to be held in April- May
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 Date, Time: Class 12 results today at 2 pm

board exams
Published on Mar 21, 2023 11:50 AM IST

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 Date, Time have been announced by the Board officials. The Class 12 results will be declared today, March 21, 2023 at 2 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023 Date, Time: Class 12 results today at 2 pm
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Maths papers underway, analysis updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 21, 2023 01:07 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Maths Papers 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 Standard and Basic Maths papers analysis and more. Follow the live blog for all updates.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023 Live: Maths Standard, Maths Basic papers updates (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result link soon

board exams
Updated on Mar 21, 2023 01:30 PM IST

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Board will announce Intermediate or Class 12th results at around 2 pm on Tuesday, March 21. Candidates will be able to check results on BSEB website results.biharboardonline.com and at HT portal too.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter result link soon on results.biharboardonline.com
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Political Science paper ends, analysis here

board exams
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 07:11 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2023 Live Updates: Follow this blog for exam day guidelines, paper analysis and more details. 

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Political Science paper ends, student reaction, paper analysis here
ByHT Education Desk

Assam HSLC Geography paper not leaked, viral photo from 2021 exam

board exams
Published on Mar 18, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Assam HSLC Geography Paper Leak Case: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said concerned officer has been instructed to lodge an FIR (First Information Report).

Assam HSLC Geography paper not leaked: Education Minister Ranoj Pegu(Photos tweeted by Ranoj Pegu)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: When is BSEB Inter result? Check updates

board exams
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 07:31 AM IST

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 12th Intermediate results will be released soon on the official website. For more updates follow the blog.

Bihar Board Intermediate result releasing soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita

SEBA HSLC Assamese exam cancelled after paper leak, new date today

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 10:23 AM IST

HSLC Assamese Paper Leak: This was brought to light during interrogation of a previous paper leak case, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

HSLC Assamese paper leaked, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders SEBA to reschedule exam(PTI file/For representation)
ByBishal Kalita
Close Story

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live: 12th Economics, 10th Hindi papers end, see analysis

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 08:52 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Check paper analysis, students reactions here.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics board exams 2023 live updates(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Manipur: HSLC exam begins, CM wishes Class 10 students

board exams
Published on Mar 16, 2023 02:23 PM IST

In a tweet, Biren Singh wrote, “Extending best wishes to all the students who are appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023. Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best & the results will follow.”

A total of 38,127 students are taking Manipur HSLC exams in 2023 (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
Close Story

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Biology paper ends, analysis soon

board exams
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 07:02 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. More details are below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Biology paper ended (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on BSEB Inter result date

board exams
Updated on Mar 20, 2023 09:09 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Check all the details on Bihar board Intermediate result date and time here. 

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter results this week on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Social Science paper ends, see analysis

board exams
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 04:28 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Check latest updates below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Social Science paper ends, check analysis (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce inter results this week

board exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 08:03 PM IST

BSEB intermediate 2023 result is expected by end of this week.

BSEB likely to announce inter results this week(File photo)
ByMegha, Patna
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out