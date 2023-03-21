CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Maths paper ends, exam analysis soon

CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board exam for Class 10 Mathematics papers are being held today, March 21. CBSE Class 10 Maths papers started at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Students had to reach exam centres by 10 am.

On the same day, CBSE Class 12 students will appear for Information Technology and National Cadet Corps (NCC) papers.

For board exams, CBSE has asked students to wear uniform and school ID card. Admit cards will be required to enter the exam hall and for attendance. They must bring utensils to write answers and draw diagrams.

Paper analysis of CBSE Class 10 Standard, Basic Maths subjects will be shared with students after the exam is over. Follow the latest updates here.