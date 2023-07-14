Central Board of Secondary Education has released the date notice for CBSE Board Exam 2024. The Class 10, 12 board examination in 2024 will be conducted from February 15 to April 10, 2023. The official notice can be downloaded by candidates through the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begins on February 15, notice here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Class 10, 12 examination will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days. The Board has requested all the organizations to fi the dates of their examinations keeping in view the above said schedule of Board examinations.

The official notice reads, “CBSE will conduct Board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10 and 12 from the 15th of February 2023 onwards. These examinations will be conducted for a period of approximately 55 days and are expected to conclude by the 10th of April 2024.”

CBSE Board Exam 2024: How to download notice

To check and download the notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on CBSE Board Exam 2024 notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

