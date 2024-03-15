CBSE Board Exam 2024 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology exam today, guidelines here

Live

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Psychology paper today, March 15. Follow the blog for latest updates.

cbse board exam 2024 live updates: class 12 psychology paper, exam analysis, students reactions, latest news

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Psychology paper today, March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country at various exam centres. Students who are appearing for the examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination. The Board will give 15 minutes extra time to students before the examination to examination to read the question papers thoroughly....Read More

Appearing students should wear their uniform and carry their admit card, stationary items to the exam centre. CBSE Class 12 examination was started on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam paper analysis, students reactions and other information.