New Delhi180C
Friday, Mar 15, 2024
    News / education / board exams / CBSE Board Exam 2024 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology exam today, guidelines here
    Live

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 LIVE: Class 12 Psychology exam today, guidelines here

    Mar 15, 2024 10:06 AM IST
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Psychology paper today, March 15. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Psychology paper today, March 15, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country at various exam centres. Students who are appearing for the examination must reach the exam centre an hour before the commencement of the examination. The Board will give 15 minutes extra time to students before the examination to examination to read the question papers thoroughly....Read More

    Appearing students should wear their uniform and carry their admit card, stationary items to the exam centre.

    CBSE Class 12 examination was started on February 15 and will end on April 2, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam paper analysis, students reactions and other information.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 15, 2024 10:06 AM IST

    CBSE board exam 2024: 15 minutes time for reading question papers

    The students who will appear for the examination will be given 15 minutes of additional time before the commencement of the examination to read the question papers thoroughly.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:02 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam: Students reached exam centre

    CBSE Board Exam will begin at 10.30 am. Students who will appear for the examination today have reached the examination centre.

    Mar 15, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    CBSE 2024: Class 12 paper timings

    Staring time: 10.30 am

    Ending time: 1.30 pm

    Mar 15, 2024 9:58 AM IST

    CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 12 paper today

    CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 12 Psychology paper will be conducted. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm across the country at various exam centres.

