CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Maths, Applied Maths papers today

Updated on Mar 11, 2023 09:05 AM IST

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and Class 10 Sanskrit exams are being held today, March 11. 

CBSE Class 12 Maths board exams 2023 live updates (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
CBSE Class 12 Maths board exams 2023 live updates (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 board exam for Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers and Class 10 board exam for the Sanskrit paper are being conducted today, March 11. The exam will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. 

Sample papers, marking scheme and other study materials for these subjects were published by the board on cbseacademic.nic.in. Admit cards for board exams were issued on cbse.nic.in. 

Paper analysis for these subjects, students' and teachers' reactions will be available when the exam is over. Students can check it here. 

Candidates need to carry a copy of their admit card without which they can not enter the exam hall. They are also required to wear school uniform and identity card.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 11, 2023 09:05 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths exam: Dress code

    For board exams, students must wear school uniform and school identity card. CBSE has mentioned this in the admit card notification. 

  • Mar 11, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths sample papers

    CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics

    CBSE Class 12 Mathematics

  • Mar 11, 2023 08:15 AM IST

    CBSE board exams 2023: Paper timings

    CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

  • Mar 11, 2023 08:04 AM IST

    CBSE Class 12 Maths, Class 10 Sanskrit exams today

    CBSE will hold Class 12 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and Class 10 Sanskrit papers today, March 11. 

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
