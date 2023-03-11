CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Maths, Applied Maths papers today

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 board exam for Mathematics and Applied Mathematics papers and Class 10 board exam for the Sanskrit paper are being conducted today, March 11. The exam will start at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm.

Sample papers, marking scheme and other study materials for these subjects were published by the board on cbseacademic.nic.in. Admit cards for board exams were issued on cbse.nic.in.

Paper analysis for these subjects, students' and teachers' reactions will be available when the exam is over. Students can check it here.

Candidates need to carry a copy of their admit card without which they can not enter the exam hall. They are also required to wear school uniform and identity card.