CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: Science paper today, instructions for students

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025 Live: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Science paper today, February 20. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. During the same shift, Class 12 students will appear for the Typography and Computer Application paper.

This year, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams for around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

Ahead of board exams, CBSE released a notification about exam ethics which mentioned the dress code, items allowed and banned inside the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs) and penalties.

CBSE board exam 2025: Exam day instructions for candidates

Read the information given on the admit card and follow it on the exam day. Read the instructions given on question papers and answer booklets before attempting the paper. If you are a regular student, bring the admit card along with the school identity card. Private students have to bring the admit card and any government-issued photo identity proof. As per the CBSE dress code, regular students must wear school uniforms, while private students can wear light clothes. Items allowed inside the exam hall: Transparent pouch, geometry/pencil box, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser, analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass and money. Banned items: Stationery items such as textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, calculator, pen drive, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are permitted to use calculators provided by the exam centre. Communication devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, smartwatches, and cameras are not allowed. Wallet, goggles, handbags, pouches, etc. are not allowed. Unless the student is diabetic, any eatable items (opened or packed) are not permitted.

