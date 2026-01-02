CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Know about Physics question paper, marking scheme and other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 or Senior School Certificate exam from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The Class 12 physics exam will be held on February 20, 2026. The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The Class 12 physics question paper will comprise 33 questions, and all questions are compulsory. This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E.

Section A contains sixteen questions, twelve MCQ and four assertion reasoning based of 1 mark each, Section B contains five questions of two marks each, Section C contains seven questions of three marks each, Section D contains two case study-based questions of four marks each and Section E contains three long answer questions of five marks each.

There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in two question in Section B, one question in Section C and all three questions in Section E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

The Board has released the sample question papers and marking scheme. To download any of these candidates can follow the steps given below.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: How to check sample papers, marking scheme 1. Visit the official website of CBSE Academic at cbseacademic.nic.in.

2. Click on sample paper link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 10 or Class 12 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 physics paper.

5. A new PDF file will open.

6. Check the question paper or marking scheme and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE Academic.