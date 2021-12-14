CBSE Class 12 chemistry term 1: What students across India said after exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday, December 14 conducted the Class 12 chemistry examination. Here's what students said after the exam:

Lucknow

In Lucknow, students of GD Goenka Public School found CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper easy. Aryan Pratap Singh, Class 12, said, "Paper was very easy, section A and C were solved rapidly. Section B took a little more time due to numerical in it".

Parth Singh, another student of GD Goenka Public School found the paper easy. In the words of Shreya Pathak, "Due to regular practice sets done in school the students were able to attempt the paper easily.

Kshitiz Pratap Singh, Class 12, found the paper easy. Roshni Chaubey, student of Class 12 B2 found the paper of average difficulty level. Ananya Srivastava found the paper so easy that she solved it in an hour.

Tanishq Bathwal of Class 12 B2 found the paper to be a balanced one and the best he had attempted so far.

According to Vanshika Rai of GD Goenka Public School, "The paper was a standard one and anyone who had studied the course thoroughly, could have attempted the paper very easily".

Students of Lucknow Public School, South city and Jankipram branch said the question paper was totally based on the NCERT syllabus. The format of the question paper was exactly similar to that of the Sample paper, as released by CBSE.

Kashmeera Gupta, a student of LPS, Jankipuram said that there were a few questions which were very easy and some were confusing, so it was a mixed bag. Overall the paper was moderate. It was totally based on NCERT only.

Aditya Mukerji, a class 12 student of LPS South City said: "In the entire question paper 3 to 4 questions were tricky. However, overall it was easy and got completed in time. Anshuman Shukla of Class 12 at LPS Jankipuram said: Paper level was easy. Section A was overall easy, Section B was of moderate level wherein some questions were confusing and section C was again an easy one. Overall the paper was moderate but on the easier side.

Their teacher Ankur Srivastava, academic coordinator for Chemistry at LPS said, "It was a very balanced question paper, wherein almost all the important concepts were tested, but still the difficulty level of the Question paper was not too high."

"The language of the Question paper was lucid and clear making it easy for the students to comprehend," he said.

Chandigarh

CBSE class 12 students of Chandigarh mostly said that the chemistry exam was well balanced. Outside Bhavan Vidyalaya School in Sector 27-B, Yashasvi said that the exam was easier even than English. "Using the objective questions pattern for chemistry makes sense but using it in subjects like English which are more subjective makes it harder for students," she added.

Another student here Akshita Sharma also said that the exam had been conducted smoothly and the entire paper was easy. Arnav here said that all questions were NCERT based even for the tougher chapters while Dhruv said it would be easy to score over 30 marks in this exam. While there had been some controversies in previous exams by CBSE, Asmi Gaurav said nothing in this paper needs to be changed.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow and Jahanvi Kashyap in Chandigarh.)