CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2024: Some find paper easy, tricky and lengthy for others

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2024 concluded and students have expressed mixed reactions regarding the question paper. GD Goenka Public School Lucknow said that the Applied Mathematics Question paper was as per the blueprint.

GD Goenka School students' from Lucknow said that the Applied Mathematics Question paper was as per the blueprint. Most of the paper was based on the NCERT Document's concepts and content.

As per Mr Daud, the Mathematics teacher of GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, the paper has competency-based problems as proposed by CBSE in the beginning of the session.

“Class 12 Mathematics paper received positive feedback from both students and teachers, aligning well with CBSE sample papers. The timely completion by students and the ease of the case study-based questions suggest a well-balanced and accessible paper. The provision of appropriate choices in the paper further contributed to student satisfaction, reflecting a successful examination,” said Vikas Kumar Gupta, HOD, Mathematics at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad.

Some students found the case-study questions, assertion-reasoning, and some questions related to integration and three-dimensional geometry challenging.

“The majority of questions in the paper were within the grasp of the students, reflecting a balanced approach in difficulty. Students encountered difficulties with questions framed within case studies. These questions required a deeper understanding of mathematical concepts in real-world scenarios, testing the application of theoretical knowledge. The Assertion-Reasoning format posed a unique challenge. Students found it demanding to link assertions with appropriate reasoning, indicating a need for more focused preparation on such question types. Certain questions related to integrations proved to be more intricate, demanding a higher level of mathematical dexterity,” said Satya Dev Pachauri, Coordinator – Mathematics, VidyaGyan School.

“Students felt that the Integration questions tested the student’s depth. The CBSE Class 12 Maths question paper was tougher than the CBSE Class 12 sample question paper. The question paper was also lengthy and time-consuming. Most students felt “Section D” was difficult and time-consuming,” said Ajit Pratap Singh, PGT Maths, KIIT World School, Gurugram.

“The question paper was average and but a bit lengthy. MCQ’s were not direct and required time to solve them. But overall, the paper was moderate and scoring. Case Study was more or less as per the expectation and were not too complex,” says Anupriya Tiwari, Class 12 student of Lucknow Public School.

