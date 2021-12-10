CBSE Class 12 Physics term 1: What students across India said after the exam

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Physics exam on Friday, December 10. Here is what students across India said after the exam:

Lucknow

Students in Lucknow found CBSE Physics paper to be lengthy and time consuming. As per Ojasvita Kumar, a Class 12 student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, "Paper was good and standard, but lengthy".

In the words of Class 12 student Prakhar Pant, "Paper was good. Sections A and C were easy but Section B was a little difficult and took more time".

Student Baibhav Pandey said "Paper was lengthy and calculations consumed most of the time, but practice sets done in the school came handy in attempting the paper".

"Paper contained direct questions but solving the numerical took more time," said Vanshika Rai, Class 12 student.

Students Shubhankar Khatri said, "The paper was good and comprehensive and was from NCERT syllabus but a bit lengthy, especially Section - B required more time to be completed."

A student of Lucknow Public School, South City, Ayushi Awasthi of class 12 said, "Section-A and C were easy while Section – B was lengthy enough. Overall paper was average." Another student, Devansh Dixit of LPS-Sector-I said, "Paper was hard and lengthy because of numerical and tricky questions."

According to teachers the question paper was based on numerical rather than conceptual and theoretical. Unlike the usual paper with 22-25% numerical, this paper had a heavy weightage of numerical and covered less theoretical answers, they said.

Because of 70% of the weightage to numerical, question paper was lengthy in comparison to the time limit of 1hr 30 mins, a teacher said. The format of the question paper was similar to the sample paper provided by CBSE board.

Chandigarh

As per students in Chandigarh the physics exam was balanced and one which they were able to finish well in time. As per Chander Bhushan a student of Burail village, the exam was from the NCERT book only and no out of syllabus questions were asked.

Rohit who was present outside Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Sector 46 said, "The theory part was straight forward and the numerical took some time. I was overall satisfied with the exam and it went much better than the mathematics exam which was conducted earlier."

Paras Kaushik who was also present at GMSSS added, "The level of the questions asked was very apt. They weren't too easy also yet they weren't difficult enough that students would face problems while attempting them."

The 90-minute long exam concluded at 1:00pm on Friday. The exam was carried out smoothly as per officials of the UT education department.

Pune

Arshiya Jain, a CBSE class 12 student from Pune said that the physics paper was a bit lengthy but she was able to attempt it completely. "The overall questions were conceptual and the numerical questions were easy to solve. Many of my friends found the paper lengthy but it was doable," said Jain.

Another student Shaurya Khetrapal in Pune from CBSE board said that students had the time to read the paper just one time. "The paper was a bit lengthy. And if the student attempting the paper read it once completely then there was no time to read it a second time. It was on the difficult side but I was able to attempt it. I think with the difficulty level, 15 more minutes were needed. The questions were conceptual. If your concept were solid then the paper was good," said Khetrapal.

(With inputs from Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Rajanbir Singh in Chandigarh and Namrata Devikar in Pune)