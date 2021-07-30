CBSE Class 12 Result 2021: List of websites to check class 12th marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared class 12 result anytime soon. Students should check the CBSE 12th result on the official websites of CBSE and on the Board's result portal.

Students should know about the list of websites where CBSE 12th result 2021 will be hosted.

Direct Link to Check CBSE 12th results

CBSE 12th result 2021: List of websites to check class 12 marks

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.nic.in

CBSE results are also hosted on other platforms in order to help all students check their class 12 marks with ease. Close to 15 lakh students would receive the CBSE 12th result soon and it is difficult to handle huge requests on a single platform.

CBSE 12th result is being eagerly awaited as the result is being prepared by following an alternative marking scheme since board exams could not be held this year. Last year, though the board had followed an alternative marking scheme, but it was partial. Only few papers could not be held in 2020.

This year, the entire board exam could not be held due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.



