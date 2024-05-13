CBSE Results 2024: Non-science students from Lucknow prove their mettle in CBSE Class 12 exams, perform brilliantly

If you still think that non-science subjects are not for bright students, think again. In the CBSE class 12 exam results that were announced on Monday, many of the top scorers in the city were in commerce and humanities disciplines. CBSE board results live updates CBSE Results 2024: Aarti Yadav, a commerce student at Rani Laxmi Bai (RLB) Memorial Senior Secondary School at Indira Nagar, scored 98.6% (493 out of 500) in the CBSE Class 12 exam.

Keertana Deepak, whose score was just shy of 99%, aspires to become a behavioural economist. A perfect 100 in English Core, Political Science and Psychology, 98 in Informatics Practice, and 96 in Economics helped her to secure an overall 98.8% in the exam. She is a student of Delhi Public School's Gomti Nagar branch.

“I want to pursue a BA programme with psychology and economics as subjects. I aim to pursue industrial or criminal psychology in my master’s and become a behavioural economist,” she said and advised her juniors to attend school regularly. Anshuman Mishra scored 98% in the science stream.

Aarti Yadav, a commerce student at Rani Laxmi Bai (RLB) Memorial Senior Secondary School at Indira Nagar, scored 98.6% (493 out of 500) in the exam. “While I want to become a chartered accountant, a career in banking won’t be so bad either.” She is preparing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam as she looks to get into a good DU college.

Ditya Sharma, another commerce student at the school, also scored 98.6%. She wants to become an interior designer. Pragati Singh, who lives in the same colony, meanwhile, scored 98.4%.

Ayushi Patel of Lucknow Public School’s South City branch secured 98.4% with 100 marks in both Political Science and Library Science, 99 in History, 98 in Geography, and 95 in English. “Scoring high in humanities subjects is getting easier since the board is opting for objective evaluation which tests a student’s grasp over subjects,” she said. Her father Ajay Kumar Patel is a police constable.

The top-scorer of Study Hall School, Aadrika Singh scored 98.2% with 99 marks each in English, History, Political Science, Psychology and 95 in Economics. “Getting a high score depends on how passionate a student is for the subjects he or she studies. I love

humanities and CUET has open doors to get into top-notch DU colleges,” Aadrika, an aspiring journalist, said.

Aakriti Sinha with 97.4% is the second high scorer at Study Hall. Describing how she was feeling, she said, “It feels surreal. I am truly grateful to all my teachers, family, and friends for their support and encouragement.” Samriddhi Srivastava, a science student, was ranked third with 97.2%.

The topper of GD Goenka Public School is Samriddhi Singh, also from humanities, with 98%. She scored 100 in Psychology. Niharika Diwan (97.6%) and Nishtha Singh (97.4%) and Pari Mehrotra (97.2%) are from the The Millennium School. A student of commerce, Drishti Singh (97%) is the topper of Delhi Public School (DPS)-Indira Nagar branch. She got a 97 in both English and Economics and is looking to pursue BCom from Delhi University.

At DPS Eldeco, Atharav (98%) and Shagun Sehra (97.4%) were the highest scorers. At Army Public School's Nehru Road branch, Varada Tiwari from humanities topped with 97.2%.