CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Tentative date sheets for Class 10th, 12th released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released tentative date sheets or time tables for Class 10th and Class 12th Supplementary examinations, 2024. Candidates who have applied for CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary exams can go to cbse.gov.in and check the date sheets. CBSE Supplementary Exam 2024: Tentative date sheets released (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the time table, the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary examination will be held on Monday, July 15. Depending on the length of the paper, the examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm or from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Also read: CBSE finds variation between theory, practical marks, asks schools to review internal assessment process

The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary examination will be held for six days – July 15, July 16, July 18, July 19, July 20 and July 22. Most of the papers are three hours long and are scheduled between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm while Computer Applications and Information Technology papers are two hours long and will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on the last day of the examination.

The central board said tentative date sheets have been published to help students select the subjects they want to appear for and the final date sheets will be published after the last date for submission of LOC.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exam date sheet

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary exam date sheet

The deadline for submitting LOC is June 15.

In an official notice, the CBSE said that the online registration facility is open only for private candidates.

Regular school students who want to appear in the supplementary or improvement exams must apply through their schools only.

Applications submitted directly by regular candidates will not be considered, it said.

The supply examination will be conducted according to the syllabus prescribed for the board examination, and it is available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. The admit card release date will be informed separately.

The application fee for the Supply examination is ₹300 per subject for private candidates in India and ₹1000 per subject for private candidates in Nepal and ₹2000 per subject for candidates outside India other than Nepal.

For further information, the candidates can check the official website of the board.