CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check Class 12 results when out

The Class 12 result link will also be available on other official websites including- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. The Class 12 results can also be checked via SMS as well.

The Class 12 board examination commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 10, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

As per past trends, CBSE will not announce the date and time of results beforehand. The Board will also not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check, pass percentage and more.