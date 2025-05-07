CGBSE 12th result 2025 declared, steps to check marks

CGBSE, or the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, has announced the Class 12th board exam results. Students can soon check their results at cgbse.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. The results of the 10th board exam have also been announced. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 live updates The CGBSE has announced the Chhattisgarh 12th board exam results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CBBSE 12th board examination started on March 1 and ended on March 28, 2025. Class 12th exams were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The CGBSE 12th examination started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Psychology paper.

The board gave 15 minutes to candidates to read the question papers.

Steps to check CGBSE 12th result 2025

GO to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Open the 12th result.

On the login window, provide the requested information.

Submit and check the result.

For more information, students can visit the board's official website.

Last year, CGBSE results were announced on May 9. The Class 10 pass percentage was 75.61 per cent. Simram from Jashpur topped the Class 10 board examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 50.74 per cent.

A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination last year, of whom 2,57,072 passed. A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh Class 12 examinations 2024.