Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CGBSE 12th result 2025 declared, steps to check marks

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2025 03:45 PM IST

Students can soon check their 12th results at cgbse.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in.

CGBSE, or the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, has announced the Class 12th board exam results. Students can soon check their results at cgbse.nic.in and cg.results.nic.in. The results of the 10th board exam have also been announced. CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2025 live updates

The CGBSE has announced the Chhattisgarh 12th board exam results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The CGBSE has announced the Chhattisgarh 12th board exam results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CBBSE 12th board examination started on March 1 and ended on March 28, 2025. Class 12th exams were held in single shifts- from 9 am to 12.15 pm. The CGBSE 12th examination started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Psychology paper.

The board gave 15 minutes to candidates to read the question papers.

Direct link to check CGBSE 12th result 2025

Steps to check CGBSE 12th result 2025 

GO to the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Open the 12th result.

On the login window, provide the requested information.

Submit and check the result.

For more information, students can visit the board's official website.

Last year, CGBSE results were announced on May 9. The Class 10 pass percentage was 75.61 per cent. Simram from Jashpur topped the Class 10 board examination. The pass percentage of Class 12 was 50.74 per cent.

A total of 3,40,220 candidates appeared in the Class 10 examination last year, of whom 2,57,072 passed. A total of 2,08,789 students passed the Chhattisgarh Class 12 examinations 2024.

Get latest news on Education along with WB HS 12th Result Live, CGBSE Board Result Live, WBCHSE Result, Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Results at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on WBCHSE Result 12th Result, CGBSE 10th Result, CGBSE 12th Result and Jharkhand Board Result
News / Education News / Board Exams 2025 / CGBSE 12th result 2025 declared, steps to check marks
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On