CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th practical exam dates 2024 out on cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced that Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams for the 2024 session will be conducted at schools between January 10 to 31. A notice in this regard has been issued on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. Date sheets of theory examinations to be conducted by the Chhattisgarh board are also expected soon. Board exams 2024 live updates. CGBSE Chhattisgarh board practical exam dates 2024 out(HT file)

Schools will conduct these exams within the prescribed time by external examiner appointed by the board. Schools are not allowed to appoint external examiners, the board said, adding that if it is done, such examination will not be accepted under any circumstances and schools will be completely responsible for the harm caused to the students.

The external examiner will confirm exact exam dates during this prescribed period, it added.

Schools can appoint their subject teachers as internal examiners. The board said it will not appoint externals for project work and it will be done at institute level. Project work are also to be completed within this prescribed period.

Schools have been asked to use remaining answer sheet of previous years for holding these practical exams and in case of shortage, they have to make arrangements at the local level.

Internal evaluation of practical examination and project work will be done at the institution level.

Schools will enter marks of practical exams on the board portal by February 10, take out two hard copies and get them signed by external examiners, the board said.

