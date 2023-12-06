close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th practical exam dates 2024 out on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board 10th, 12th practical exam dates 2024 out on cgbse.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 06, 2023 09:09 AM IST

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Practical Dates 2024: A notice in this regard has been issued on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced that Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams for the 2024 session will be conducted at schools between January 10 to 31. A notice in this regard has been issued on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. Date sheets of theory examinations to be conducted by the Chhattisgarh board are also expected soon. Board exams 2024 live updates.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board practical exam dates 2024 out(HT file)
CGBSE Chhattisgarh board practical exam dates 2024 out(HT file)

Schools will conduct these exams within the prescribed time by external examiner appointed by the board. Schools are not allowed to appoint external examiners, the board said, adding that if it is done, such examination will not be accepted under any circumstances and schools will be completely responsible for the harm caused to the students.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The external examiner will confirm exact exam dates during this prescribed period, it added.

Schools can appoint their subject teachers as internal examiners. The board said it will not appoint externals for project work and it will be done at institute level. Project work are also to be completed within this prescribed period.

Schools have been asked to use remaining answer sheet of previous years for holding these practical exams and in case of shortage, they have to make arrangements at the local level.

Internal evaluation of practical examination and project work will be done at the institution level.

Schools will enter marks of practical exams on the board portal by February 10, take out two hard copies and get them signed by external examiners, the board said.

Check the notice here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out