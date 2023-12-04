close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB class 10th and 12th exam dates
Live

Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE, UPMSP, BSEB class 10th and 12th exam dates

Dec 04, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Keep checking the blog for the most recent updates on board exam schedules for Bihar, UP, CBSE, and other boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), and the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are yet to announce the dates of class 10 and class 12 board exams.

Board Exam 2023 Live Updates
Board Exam 2023 Live Updates(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Exam dates for the practical have already been notified by UPMSP and the CBSE. At the same time, board examination schedules for 2024 have already been released by boards in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.

RBSE has also released the class 20th and 12th board examination dates. As per the schedule released by the RBSE class 10th and 12th examinations will be conducted from February 15 to April 10.

Class 10 and 12 CBSE timetables will be accessible on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The dates of the Bihar board exams will be revealed on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, while the UPMSP theoretical dates will be available on upmsp.edu.in.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    CBSE Board exam 2023: Where to check date sheet

    CBSE Class 10, 12 timetables will be out on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in

