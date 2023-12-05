MPSOS 2023 class 10th and 12th admit card released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link to download

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) board has released the admit card for the 10 and 12 exams 2023 Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale scheme. Candidates who will appear for the Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale Dec- 2023 exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.mpsos.nic.in. MPSOS 2023 class 10th and 12th admit card released at mpsos.nic.in

As per the schedule, exams for Class 12 will take place from December 13 to December 30, while exams for Class 10 will start on December 15 and end on December 28.

The MPSOS 2023 class 12 examination will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the class 10th exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

MPSOS 2023 exam admit card: How to download

Visit the MPSOS official website at mpsos.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the Admit card tab

Next, click on the link that says “Admit Card - RJN-ALC-DEC-2023 EXAM (New)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter MPBSE RollNo /OS RollNo

Your MPSOS admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Save and take a printout for future reference.