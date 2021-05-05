Delhi govt asks CBSE to review class 10 results deadline

The Delhi government’s education department on Wednesday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to review its deadline for the class 10 results -- schools have to submit result sheets by June 5 -- as many government school teachers were engaged in Covid duties or had themselves tested positive for the virus.

Last week, CBSE issued a notification asking schools to evaluate class 10 students on the basis of their internal assessments and tests conducted through the year as the exams were cancelled amid the Covid surge.

On May 4, HT had reported how teachers and principals of various Delhi government schools had raised concerns over the timeline and said it may be difficult to submit the result sheets to the CBSE by June 5, as directed. The board plans to declare the results on June 20.

“Keeping in view the ongoing situation, including its emotional ramifications, enforcement of lockdown and deployment of teachers for various duties, Competent Authority of CBSE is requested to kindly review the time schedule of the notification on the policy of tabulation of marks,” additional director, education (exams) Rita Sharma wrote in the letter on Wednesday.

Government school authorities said it was “impossible” to select five teachers and two external examiners by May 5 for the results committee as directed by the Board, and follow guidelines like ensuring that there is no overlap of teachers in the committees of two nearby schools.

Along with tabulation of scores, the Board had also directed that if any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online or a telephonic one-on-one assessment. Principals said this would require manpower and offline coordination among teachers which would put teachers at risk.

On Wednesday, Sharma also said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of Delhi government schools, including data entry operators and IT assistants, are assisting district administration in various Covid duties. These include “door-to-door survey in hot spots, assistance in contact tracing and testing, enforcing Covid protocols, screening at the airport and in activities related to vaccination.”

“Apart from that, 76 schools of Delhi government are now designated as Covid vaccination centre…There are several instances where teachers and students or someone in their family are Covid positive or have lost their dear ones,” she wrote.

Government school teachers’ and principals’ association also wrote to the board earlier this week, requesting an extension of the deadline. “The teachers who are not affected with Covid, they are already attached with Covid duties..So in this situation, schools are unable to provide adequate staff for the exercise. We strongly demand to postpone such exercise till the situation is normal,” Krishan Kumar Phogat, the acting president of the Government School Teachers’ Association, wrote in his letter to CBSE on Tuesday.