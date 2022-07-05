Ferozpur’s day of glory, shame; Nancy Rani tops, her district at bottom

Ferozepur wouldn’t know whether to be proud or embarrassed. A girl from the district has topped the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-10 examinations, while the district itself is scraping the bottom of the pass percentage table. The overall pass percentage is 99.06 for the regular students. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on July 6 at 10 am.

Nancy Rani of Government High School, Satie Wala, Ferozepur district is first in the academic category with a score of 99.08%. The result came out on Tuesday, and she had 644 marks out of 650. Dilpreet Kaur of Guru Teg Bahadur Public Senior Secondary School, Kanjla of Sangrur district was second with 99.08 % and she also secured 644 marks, while Komalpreet Kaur of Bhutal Public Senior Secondary School, Bhutal Kalan, Sangrur took the third spot with 98.77 % and she secured 942 marks.

With a pass percentage of 99.34, girls in the state have once again outshone boys, whose pass percentage is 98.83. Of the 311545 total candidates, 308627 got through. At 99.06, the overall pass percentage this year declined from last year, which was 99.93. Gurdaspur district has the best pass percentage of 99.52 %, while Ferozepur has the worst at 98.65. Government schools have a pass percentage of 99.11, which last year was 99.96.

Yograj, Chairman of the Board while addressing the media persons said, rural schools have done better in comparison to urban schools as the pass percentage of rural schools is 99.21, while urban schools' percentage is 98.75 %.

Know your result Where: www.pseb.ac.in and http://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb

How: Use school code or roll number to find the detailed result; school heads can use the online registration ID as well.

When: After 10 am on July 6

For rechecking: Apply within 10 days of the result declaration

For reappear cases: Online forms to be available on board website soon.

Result at Glance Pass percentage 99.06 % Total students appeared 311545 Students who passed 308627 Pass percentage of girls 99.34 % Pass percentage of boys 99.83 % Pass percentage of open schools 68.31 % Pass percentage of urban areas 98.75 % Pass percentage of rural areas 99.21 % Pass percentage of affiliated schools 99.34 % Pass percentage of associated schools 98.88 % Pass percentage of government schools 99.11 % Pass percentage of aided schools 97.89 %

Best-performing districts Pass percentage wise Gurdaspur 99.52% Pathankot 99.48% SBS Nagar 99.42% Hoshiarpur 99.41% Kapurthala 99.40%

Worst-performing districts Pass percentage-wise Ferozepur 98.65% Patiala 98.73% Ludhiana 98.79% Taran Taran 98.80% Bathinda 98.88%

