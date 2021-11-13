Home / Education / Board Exams / Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022: GSBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table released
Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022: GSBSHSE SSC, HSSC time table released

Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022 time table has been released. Candidates can check the time table through the links given below. 
Published on Nov 13, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, GBSHSE has released Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022 dates. Candidates can download the timetable for SSC and HSSC through the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.info. 

As per the Class 10 regular, pre-vocational, NSQF, CWSN subjects timetable, the examination will begin on December 1, 2021, and will end on January 12, 2022. The examination will begin at 10.30 am. Candidates will have to be present at their respective places of examination at 10 am. The Board will issue SOPs for the conduct of examination in advance. 

The Class 12 examination for Arts, Commerce, and Science will begin on December 12 will end on January 11, 2022. The examination will begin at 9 am and will end at 11.30 am. The candidates are advised to be present at the places of examination at 8.30 am and 11 am. 

The practical exams for SSC will begin from March 1, 2022, while for pre-vocational students the practical exams will be conducted from March 14 onwards. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of the Goa Board. 

