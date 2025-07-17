GSEB HSC 12th supply result 2025 for General stream announced at gseb.org, direct link

GSEB HSC 12th Supply Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or GSEB has announced the HSC or Class 12 supplementary exam results for the general stream. Students can check the GSEB HSC or 12th supply result for the general stream on the board website, gseb.org. The direct link is given below. GSEB HSC 12th supply result 2025 for General stream out(Official website, screenshot)

To check the GSEB 12th supply result for general stream, students need to use their seat numbers.

GSEB HSC General stream supply result 2025: Direct link to check

How to check GSEB HSC 12th supply result for general stream

Go to the board's official website, gseb.org. The login window for the HSC General Purak or supplementary July-2025 exam result will be displayed. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result. Download the result page and save a copy for later use.

This year, GSEB conducted the Class 12 or HSC general stream supplementary exam from June 23 to July 3, 2025. The exams were held in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm.

A total of 40,865 students registered for the examination, of whom 33,731 appeared and 17,397 students passed. The overall pass percentage of the supply exam in the General stream is 51.58 per cent.

The Class 12 Science stream supply exam was conducted from June 23 to 30, 2025, and the results have been announced.

A total of 19,251 students registered for the HSC supply exam in the Science stream, of whom 16,789 appeared. A total of 6,978 students passed the exam and the pass percentage is 41.56 per cent.