Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled, mass promotion for students

Gujarat government has cancelled Gujarat Class 10 Board Exams 2021. The SSC examination has been cancelled considering the current state of transition of the corona. The regular students of Class 10 this year will be promoted to the next class without examination.

The decision on mass promotion of students and cancellation of the examination was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the wider interest of the students and to save them from getting affected by the virus. However, the decision on ‘repeaters’ students who have failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID19 cases drop.

Vijay Rupani, CM of Gujarat took his official Twitter handle to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “An important decision was taken today in the wider interest of the students of Std-10 SSC of the state. Considering the current state of transition of the corona, the decision to give adequate mass promotion to regular students in Std-10 SSC this year was taken in the core committee meeting held today.”

રાજ્યના ધોરણ-10 એસ.એસ.સી.ના વિદ્યાર્થીઓના વિશાળ હિતમાં આજે મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય લીધો.



કોરોના સંક્રમણની પ્રવર્તમાન સ્થિતિને ધ્યાને લેતાં ધોરણ-10 એસ.એસ.સી.માં નિયમિત (રેગ્યુલર) વિદ્યાર્થીઓને આ વર્ષ પૂરતું માસ પ્રમોશન આપવાનો નિર્ણય આજે મળેલી કોર કમિટીમાં લીધો. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 13, 2021

The Board examination for Classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to be conducted between May 10 to May 25, 2021.

The state government had already decided to grant mass promotion to classes 1 to 9 and class 11 students in view of the COVID19 pandemic.