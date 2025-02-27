Board of School Education, Haryana will begin Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 on February 27, 2025. The Class 12 board exam will commence today and will conclude on March 29, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift on all exam days- from 12.30 am to 3.30 pm. Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025 begins today, check exam day instructions here(HT file)

The Board has informed that a total of 5.16.787 students will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination across the state which includes 2,72,421 boys and 2,44,366 girls. The examination will be held at 1433 centres.

The HBSE Chairman has informed that 219 flying squads have been formed to inspect examination centres surprise. To maintain the sanctity and credibility of the examinations, Section 163 has been implemented around all the examination centres. Photocopy shops and coaching centres near the examination centres will also remain closed.

The Board has also installed CCTV cameras inside the exam centre to prevent cheating. The question papers also have alpha numeric codes, QR codes, and hidden security features marked.

Haryana Board Class 12 Exam 2025: Exam day instructions here

Students appearing for the examination can check the exam day guidelines here.

1. All appearing students must take a colour print of the admit card on A-04-size paper.

2. Students must reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the examination commences on all days.

3. Students should not get the admit card laminated, because it is mandatory to have the signatures of the candidate and the supervisor on the admit card as per the date.

4. All appearing students should wear school uniforms and carry school ID card / Aadhar card etc.

5. the disabled candidate must get permission for the scribe at the Board Office/School/Examination Centre after submitting documents such as:- Medical certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer, two verified photographs of the scribe, application for scribe etc. All documents related to the scribe are to be sent to the Board Office by email/hand-written.

6. Use of electronic items such as Smart Watch, Mobile, Calculator etc. is prohibited in the examination centre.