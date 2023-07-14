Home / Education / Board Exams / Haryana Board Compartment, D.EL.Ed Exams 2023 deferred due to flood, notice here

Haryana Board Compartment, D.EL.Ed Exams 2023 deferred due to flood, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 05:23 PM IST

Haryana Board Compartment, D.EL.Ed Exams 2023 has been deferred due to heavy rains or flood like situation in Haryana. Check the notice given below.

Board of School Education, Haryana has deferred Haryana Board Compartment, D.EL.Ed Exams 2023. The Board has postponed both the examination due to the congoing flood situation in the state. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

As per the official notice, the Secondary and Senior Secondary compartment examinations and D.El.Ed first and second year examinations that was scheduled from July 21, 2023 has been postponed due to heavy rains/ floods in many districts of Haryana state. The new dates of these examinations will be released by the Board soon and can be checked by candidates on the official website of BSEH.

The secondary or Class 10 compartment examination was scheduled to begin on July 21 and end on July 28, 2023. The exam was to be held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Class 12 or senior secondary compartment examination was scheduled on July 20 from 2 pm to 5 pm for all subjects. This examination was to be conducted for those candidates who Qualified but failed in one subject.

On the other hand, Theory Paper D.El.Ed 1st Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021, 2022) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 was scheduled from July 21 to August 14, 2023 and Theory Paper D.El.Ed 2nd Year Fresh & Re-Appear (Admission Year-2020, 2021) Mercy/Special Chance (Admission Year- 2016-2018, 2017-2019, 2018-2020, 2019-2021) Exam July-2023 was scheduled from July to August 16, 2023.

All the candidates who will appear for the said examinations are advised to keep a check on the official website of BSEH for latest updates as on when the exams will be conducted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEH.

